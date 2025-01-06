Documentary on Melania Trump in development

Donald Trump’s wife and erstwhile and incoming First Lady, Melania Trump will be the subject of an upcoming documentary at Amazon. According to an Amazon executive, the documentary will offer never-seen-before exploration of Melania Trump’s life.

She will also serve as an executive producer on the film, along with Fernando Sulichin of New Element Media. It went on floors last December, a few days after Donald Trump’s win in the US presidential elections.

Amazon intends to release it later this year, although the company is yet to finalise release plans. According to reports, the film will hit theatres and a streaming platform. It marks Brett Ratner’s return to the director’s chair.

Ratner has not collaborated on a big Hollywood production following sexual misconduct allegations against him about eight years ago. Interestingly, Ratner’s 2011 film Tower Heist is set in the Trump International Hotel and Tower.

Prime Video is expected to share further information about the documentary as production is underway.