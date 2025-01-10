Tom Holland to headline legal thriller 'The Partner'

Tom Holland is all set to star as a lawyer in the upcoming adaptation of The Partner, authored by John Grisham, for Universal Pictures. Known for playing Spider-Man, the actor will also produce the film, which is being adapted by scenarist Graham Moore, famous for writing the screenplay of The Imitation Game.

The best-selling novel, first released in 1997, follows a junior partner at a law firm who steals $90 million from a wealthy client, fakes his own death and flees to Brazil. There are no other details for the project including the supporting cast and a release date.

Tom Holland has a busy year ahead as he is a part of Christopher Nolan’s next, an adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, which also stars Zendaya, Matt Damon, Rob Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron. Holland will also be involved in the fourth Spider-Man film.

Many of Grisham’s novels have been adapted to the big screens including The Firm, The Pelican Brief, A Time To Kill, Christmas With the Kranks and the Netflix mini-series The Innocent Man.