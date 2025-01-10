Wim Wenders embarks on his maiden King Of The Road – The India Tour

Film screenings

1. The Goalie’s Anxiety At The Penalty Kick (1971) – Wim Wenders’ debut film – an existential crime noir inspired by the visual idiom of Hitchcock’s films.

2. Alice In The Cities (1973) – The first of Wenders’ Road Trilogy in which he discovered the genre of the road movie.

3. Kings Of The Road (1975) – The third film in Wenders’ Road Trilogy, Kings of the Road is about a friendship between two men. It won the FIPRESCI Prize at the 1976 Cannes Film Festival.

4. The American Friend (1977) – Wim Wenders’ adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novel Ripley’s Game is now considered a cult film.

5. Lightning Over Water (1980) – A film about the last months in the life of American director Nicholas Ray, who is probably best known for his cult film Rebel Without a Cause.

6. Reverse Angle (1982) - Wenders’ "first diary film."

7. Room 666 (1982) - "There was a single camera in the room and the question was on the table. My colleagues only had to turn on the tape recorder and the camera when they were ready to give their solitary answers."

8. The State Of Things (1982) - This is a highly personal film about filmmaking in Europe and America.

9. Paris, Texas (1984) - Wim Wenders’ iconic Cannes winner from 1984, exquisitely photographed by Dutch master Robby Müller, is a powerful statement on self-discovery, loss, redemption and the unbreakable bonds of love.

10. Tokyo-Ga (1985) – The documentary is the director’s homage to the great Japanese director Yasujiro Ozu as Wim Wenders travels to Japan in search of the Tokyo seen in Ozu’s films.