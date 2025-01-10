Wim Wenders embarks on his maiden King Of The Road – The India Tour

A landmark retrospective of one of the most celebrated filmmakers of our time is coming to India, as Wim Wenders, the legendary German director, photographer, and author, embarks on a journey across five major cities. This unprecedented event will offer Indian audiences a rare opportunity to engage deeply with the works of the master himself, who has shaped world cinema for over half a century.
From February 5th to 23rd, 2025, Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), in collaboration with the Wim Wenders Stiftung (Wim Wenders Foundation) and Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan Mumbai, will present Wim Wenders – King of the Road – The India Tour. Cinephiles in Mumbai, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, and New Delhi will have the privilege of witnessing 18 of Wenders’ most significant works—films that span feature films, documentaries, and shorts. This extraordinary retrospective is not only a celebration of Wenders’ prolific career but a rare cinematic pilgrimage that will transport audiences through his diverse body of work.
The retrospective spans over five decades of filmmaking, with iconic works such as Alice in the Cities (1974), Kings of the Road (1976), Paris, Texas (1984), and Wings of Desire (1987). The films on display will showcase Wenders’ signature poetic realism and his exploration of existential themes through stunning, evocative landscapes. These screenings offer a deep dive into the director’s wide-ranging oeuvre—from the melancholic beauty of his early films to the emotionally resonant storytelling of his documentaries like Buena Vista Social Club (1999) and Pina (2011).
The retrospective will not just be an exhibition of films—it will also include a unique chance to engage with Wenders himself. The celebrated director will personally attend screenings across the five cities, offering audiences an unparalleled opportunity to interact with the visionary filmmaker. Wenders will participate in Q&A sessions, sharing insights into his creative process and his profound impact on cinema.
In his own words, Wim Wenders expresses his excitement: “In all my travels around the world, it seems astonishing that somehow, India fell off the map. It’s a country rich in landscapes and images to explore, and cinema here is like a religion. I’ve long admired the Film Heritage Foundation’s work in preserving India’s cinematic heritage, so I’m thrilled to bring my films to Indian audiences. I look forward to sharing my works with them, and who knows what creative sparks might emerge from my time on the road in India.”
Beyond the retrospective, Wenders will extend his stay in India, using the country’s diverse landscapes—Rajasthan and Kerala—as inspiration for new work. Filming on location until March 1st, 2025, Wenders will continue his journey of exploration, blending his established cinematic past with the fresh inspiration drawn from India’s rich culture and breathtaking vistas. This remarkable juxtaposition between the retrospective and new film creation further deepens the experience for audiences, who will witness both a reflection on Wenders’ enduring legacy and the birth of new cinematic material.
The Itinerary
1. Mumbai - February 5 to 9, 2025. At Regal Cinema & PVR Inox Metro
2. Pune - February 21 to 23, 2025. At National Film Archive of India (NFAI)
3. Thiruvananthapuram - February 10 to 11, 2025. At Sree and Nila Cinemas, Kairali Complex Kairali Complex
4. Kolkata - February 16 to 19, 2025. At Nandan & Basusree
5. New Delhi - February 20 to 22, 2025. At PVR Plaza, Connaught Place & Stein Auditorium, Habitat Centre
Film screenings
1. The Goalie’s Anxiety At The Penalty Kick (1971) – Wim Wenders’ debut film – an existential crime noir inspired by the visual idiom of Hitchcock’s films.
2. Alice In The Cities (1973) – The first of Wenders’ Road Trilogy in which he discovered the genre of the road movie.
3. Kings Of The Road (1975) – The third film in Wenders’ Road Trilogy, Kings of the Road is about a friendship between two men. It won the FIPRESCI Prize at the 1976 Cannes Film Festival.
4. The American Friend (1977) – Wim Wenders’ adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novel Ripley’s Game is now considered a cult film.
5. Lightning Over Water (1980) – A film about the last months in the life of American director Nicholas Ray, who is probably best known for his cult film Rebel Without a Cause.
6. Reverse Angle (1982) - Wenders’ "first diary film."
7. Room 666 (1982) - "There was a single camera in the room and the question was on the table. My colleagues only had to turn on the tape recorder and the camera when they were ready to give their solitary answers."
8. The State Of Things (1982) - This is a highly personal film about filmmaking in Europe and America.
9. Paris, Texas (1984) - Wim Wenders’ iconic Cannes winner from 1984, exquisitely photographed by Dutch master Robby Müller, is a powerful statement on self-discovery, loss, redemption and the unbreakable bonds of love.
10. Tokyo-Ga (1985) – The documentary is the director’s homage to the great Japanese director Yasujiro Ozu as Wim Wenders travels to Japan in search of the Tokyo seen in Ozu’s films.
11. Wings Of Desire (1987) – The film has achieved cult status all around the world and marked Wenders’ “homecoming” as it was his first German film after eight years in America.
12. Until The End Of The World – Director’s Cut (1994) - is “the ultimate road movie,” a journey around the globe, a modern- day odyssey - and it certainly bears similarities to Homer’s saga.
13. The End Of Violence (1997) - Wim Wenders’ webbed exploration of an image saturated Los Angeles is a thought provoking analysis of human brutality.
14. Buena Vista Social Club (1999) – The music documentary became a cinematic sensation and an international success and was nominated for an Oscar.
15. The Million Dollar Hotel (2000) – Based on an idea by rockstar Bono of U2 fame, the film is a story about friendship and deception - and about the immeasurable power of unconditional love.
16. Don’t Come Knocking (2005) – Hollywood star Howard Spence has seen better days. After another night of debauchery, he flees the set of his latest Western, riding away into the open prairie like one of the heroes he so often portrayed.
17. Pina (3D) (2011) – Oscar-nominated Pina is a feature-length dance film in 3D with the ensemble of the Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch, featuring the unique and inspiring art of the great German choreographer, who died in the summer of 2009.
18. Anselm (3D) (2023) - Wim Wenders creates a portrait of Anselm Kiefer, one of the most innovative and important painters and sculptors of our time. Shot in 3D and 6K-resolution, the film presents a cinematic experience of the artist’s work which explores human existence and the cyclical nature of history, inspired by literature, poetry, philosophy, science, mythology and religion.