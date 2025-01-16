Faran Tahir to reprise his Iron Man role in Disney+’s Vision Quest

Faran Tahir, known for his portrayal of Raza in Iron Man, is set to reprise the role in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series, Vision Quest.

A spinoff of the acclaimed WandaVision, the new series will be led by Paul Bettany, who returns as Vision.Tahir’s Raza was the leader of the notorious Ten Rings terrorist organisation in the 2008 film that launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

While details about Vision Quest remain tightly under wraps, the series reportedly follows Vision on a quest to regain his memory and humanity.

This arc picks up after his death at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and his resurrection in 2021’s WandaVision.

Joining Bettany and Tahir in the series are James Spader, reprising his role as Ultron, and Todd Stashwick in an undisclosed role. Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas will serve as the showrunner.

Tahir’s film credits include Star Trek, Elysium and Escape Plan.

His television resume features roles in The Old Man, 12 Monkeys, Scandal, Prison Break and The Blacklist. On Broadway, Tahir garnered acclaim for his performance in The Kite Runner.