Mia McKenna-Bruce to star in The Cry Of The Guards

Mia McKenna-Bruce has replaced Riley Keough in filmmaker Claire Denis's upcoming feature The Cry Of The Guards. She is set to start principal photography for the film in Senegal next week. The existing cast includes Isaach De Bankolé and Matt Dillon.

Earlier known as The Fence, the film is described as an "intense drama" that follows four protagonists, comprising a woman and three men. McKenna-Bruce plays the woman, whose partner and others find themselves at the heart of the story involving a person who appears in their sub-Saharan nation asking for the body of his sibling, presumed dead in a mishap.

There is discussion about the makers changing the title back to The Fence. The film takes Denis back to the continent in which she spent a good part of her childhood. Keough was in line to star in the project even in December last year. The makers are yet to clarify why she is no longer part of it.