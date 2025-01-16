One Piece live action series adds to cast

Netflix has added three new actors to the cast of One Piece season 2: Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Anton David Jeftha as KM, and Mark Penwill as Chess. They are cast in recurring roles and in the announcement, the makers describe the characters as "masters of chaos."

They join returning actors Inaki Godoy (Monkey D Luffy), Emily Rudd (Nami), Mackenyu (Zoro), Taz Skylar (Sanji), Jacob Romero (Usopp), Ilia Isorelys Paulino (Alvida), Michael Dorman (Gold Roger), and Jeff Ward (Buggy).

The other previously revealed new additions to the cast include Charithra Chandran (Miss Wednesday), Katey Sagal (Dr Kureha), Joe Manganiello (Mr 0), Lera Abova (Miss All Sunday), Mark Harelik (Dr Hiriluk), Brendan Sean Murray (Brogy), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Nefertari Cobra), Callum Kerr (Smoker), Camrus Johnson (Mr 5), Daniel Lasker (Mr 9), Clive Russell (Crocus), David Dastmalchian (Mr 3), Rob Colletti (Wapol), Jazzara Jaslyn (Miss Valentine), Ty Keogh (Dalton), Werner Coetser (Dorry), and Julia Rehwald (Tashigi).

One Piece follows the Straw Hat Pirates and their adventures. Production on the second season was wrapped in December last year, and the makers are expected to release it later this year.