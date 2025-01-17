Remembering David Lynch’s musical legacy: 10 songs to go beyond the films

NEW YORK: The loss of singular talent and visionary filmmaker David Lynch is not only felt in the world of cinema, but music, where he had inextricable influence on multiple generations of artists.

Lynch, whose death was announced Thursday, composed music for many of his films, collaborated with others, directed music videos, released albums and inspired legions of creatives.

You know his films, now, learn about his musical legacy. (You can hear all of the tracks on our Spotify playlist.)

“In Heaven” from “Eraserhead”

Lynch composed much of the soundtrack to the clangorous “Eraserhead,” his 1978 debut movie. It foreshadows both a long career in film and an enduring interest in using music to establish a surrealist ambience in his work. “In Heaven” holds particular resonance in the film. It’s performed by a woman who lives in protagonist Henry Spencer’s radiator, for one thing. It has been embraced by legions of indie rock fans. The Pixies have covered it and it is interpolated into Modest Mouse’s “Workin’ on Leavin’ the Livin’.”

Chris Isaak, “Wicked Game”

Chris Isaak’s 1989 desert ballad “Wicked Game” did not become a hit until it was included in Lynch’s 1990 romantic crime drama “Wild at Heart” starring Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern. And that, my friends, is Lynch’s musical power.

Angelo Badalamenti, “Twin Peaks” theme

It would be a challenge to name a music and film collaboration stronger and more ideal than the one between Badalamenti and Lynch. They first worked together on 1986’s “Blue Velvet,” leading to a long partnership (and, no doubt, armies of new Roy Orbison fans, given his placement in the film). But it’s Badalamenti’s theme for “Twin Peaks” that fans no doubt think of first when their names appear.

The singer Julee Cruise had a hit in the song, titled “Falling.” It is the perfect distillation of the show’s beauty, mystery and violence — and that of its setting, the foggy Pacific Northwest.

Moby, “Go”

Moby sampled the “Twin Peaks” theme in his 1991 single, “Go,” transforming the song into a career-making rave.

Later, in 2009, Lynch would direct a music video for Moby’s “Shot in the Back of the Head.” He had quite the run as a music video director, working with everyone from Nine Inch Nails and Donovan to the German nu-metal band Rammstein.