INTERVIEW|'It’s everything I dreamed of in a character': Lily-Rose Depp
Distancing herself from the ‘nepo-baby’ tag may not be easy for Hollywood actor Lily-Rose Depp. Born to Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, the 25-year-old actor debuted in Kevin Smith’s Tusk in the year 2014. The following year, she became the face of the iconic brand Chanel.
Her relationship with the fashion world has grown strong over the years. However, her recent performance in Robert Eggers’ gothic reimagining of Nosferatu is getting her the attention of critics and audiences.
Is it true that playing the role of Ellen in Nosferatu left you with nightmares?
That is true. I would say this was probably the most demanding role I have ever played, both physically and emotionally, so by the end it did take a lot out of me. So yeah, this is a character that did linger with me for a little while, but that’s what you dream of as an actor. Ellen has so many layers; she’s so complex. It’s everything I dreamed of in a role.
There is some real Oscar buzz around Nosferatu. How does it feel to be part of that?
I think that comes with a filmmaker as talented as Robert Eggers. This is his vision. I’m just so grateful to be a small part of it and for people to see this film. But the fact that it is already resonating with so many is really exciting. I know everyone involved with making this movie is proud of it.
What was it that first made you want to be a part of this film?
The first thing was the chance to work with Robert Eggers, a director I have always wanted to work with. It could have been any role, any script, and the answer would have been yes, but it just happened to be something as iconic as Nosferatu. It’s a story I knew and have always been fond of, but then when I read this script and understood how this is the story of Nosferatu through the eyes of Ellen Hutter, I was really so excited at the prospect of playing the role and being part of what is a really scary and twisted love story. It felt like a dream come true.
How did you prepare for the role?
There is a wealth of material, of course, but a lot of it was really from conversations with Rob. We talked a lot about the subject of combating evil or darkness both in the world and within yourself and with the people closest to you. That internal idea was very much the basis of the character. Understanding the eternal battle that Ellen is going through made me understand all I needed to about the character.
Was there one moment that stood out for you as particularly unsettling among those scenes with Ellen and Nosferatu?
The first scene we did together was pretty scary, but I actually think the scariest, for me anyway, was our last. I don’t want to give too much away, but it was a very technical scene that we ended up having to do over and over again. It was almost hypnotic in the way we were doing this scene, and then suddenly it was like the monster really was there with me. It wasn’t Bill. It was like he had disappeared into this character, as Bill does. It was the nightmare of being in the presence of this terrifying being.
What would you say you have learnt from making Nosferatu?
A lot. I think you learn from every set, from every director and every actor you work with. That’s the magical thing about this profession—everything is a learning experience. You can learn from everyone, not just your director and your co-stars but from the crew and from watching the way they approach their job. Every moving piece to the puzzle is necessary in creating what we end up seeing on screen, so I just try to soak up every part of that and learn from everybody that I can. It’s interesting to see the way that everybody works because everybody has different processes. Observing that and seeing what you can take from it is always a good thing.
Would you agree that this is the kind of film that people need to try seeing on the big screen?
Definitely. It’s such a beautiful film. It has that epic feel that really pulls you into the story and the world of Nosferatu. I am really excited for people to see it as part of an audience.