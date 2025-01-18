INTERVIEW|'It’s everything I dreamed of in a character': Lily-Rose Depp

Distancing herself from the ‘nepo-baby’ tag may not be easy for Hollywood actor Lily-Rose Depp. Born to Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, the 25-year-old actor debuted in Kevin Smith’s Tusk in the year 2014. The following year, she became the face of the iconic brand Chanel.

Her relationship with the fashion world has grown strong over the years. However, her recent performance in Robert Eggers’ gothic reimagining of Nosferatu is getting her the attention of critics and audiences.

Is it true that playing the role of Ellen in Nosferatu left you with nightmares?

That is true. I would say this was probably the most demanding role I have ever played, both physically and emotionally, so by the end it did take a lot out of me. So yeah, this is a character that did linger with me for a little while, but that’s what you dream of as an actor. Ellen has so many layers; she’s so complex. It’s everything I dreamed of in a role.

There is some real Oscar buzz around Nosferatu. How does it feel to be part of that?

I think that comes with a filmmaker as talented as Robert Eggers. This is his vision. I’m just so grateful to be a small part of it and for people to see this film. But the fact that it is already resonating with so many is really exciting. I know everyone involved with making this movie is proud of it.

What was it that first made you want to be a part of this film?

The first thing was the chance to work with Robert Eggers, a director I have always wanted to work with. It could have been any role, any script, and the answer would have been yes, but it just happened to be something as iconic as Nosferatu. It’s a story I knew and have always been fond of, but then when I read this script and understood how this is the story of Nosferatu through the eyes of Ellen Hutter, I was really so excited at the prospect of playing the role and being part of what is a really scary and twisted love story. It felt like a dream come true.