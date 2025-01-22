Cinema Without Borders: Papal Politics—'Conclave'

Just as each of the cardinals in the film is sequestered for reasons of free and fair elections, so is the film itself cloistered when it comes to the limited scenes of action. As the camera plays with the architectural details of the Sistine Chapel with a sombre score playing in the background, the sense of movement comes from the exchanges between the characters and a walk through their minds and inner workings, the unexpected turns of the plot and the unforeseen twist in the end. The contemporary political reality is more than evident as one of the candidates compares the Conclave to an American political convention.

Every issue plaguing the world, from racism to gender discrimination, to hate politics, divisiveness, intolerance and Islamophobia gets ticked. Broad brushstrokes? Perhaps. Superficial? Yes. But what’s compelling and commendable is the Church shown as engaging in a dialogue with itself in terms of what lies ahead for it. Should it move with the times or continue to embrace the old ways or go back further to repressive times?

The late Pope cuts an admirable figure having secretly appointed Mexican Cardinal Vincent Benitez (Carlos Diehz) as Archbishop of Kabul, among the other acts of radical stirrings. Of all the candidates, Aldo Bellini (Tucci) of the United States wants to carry his liberal ways forward, championing divorce, gay rights and contraception and batting for women being given more role in The Curia; Joshua Adeyemi (Lucian Msamati) of Nigeria might have the makings of the first African Pope in history but is still tradition-bound.

Joseph Tremblay (Lithgow) of Canada walks the ineffective middle, moderate course and Goffredo Tedesco (Sergio Castellito) of Italy is an out and out conservative. So who wins from the lot?

As Lawrence spells out in his Homily before the Conclave, certainty is the enemy of unity and tolerance. Faith must go hand in hand with doubt. Without doubt, there’s no mystery and without mystery there’s no need for faith. So, the future Pontiff, according to him, must be one who doubts and sins and asks for forgiveness and carries on. For the benefit of the world, the one who gets eventually elected is someone who claims to “exist between the world’s uncertainties”. All hail Pope Innocent.