Sundance 2025: 13(ish) movies to look forward to

PARK CITY, Utah: The Sundance Film Festival catalogue can be overwhelming to navigate, with around 90 feature films playing across 11 days.

This year the Robert Redford-founded independent film festival has something for everyone: Comedies, dramas, horrors, documentaries, the intriguingly undefinable (there’s a movie about cabbage smuggling called “Bubble & Squeak” and one in which a woman becomes a chair and everyone likes her better that way called “By Design”).

Here are a few of the films we’re looking forward to most:

“Atropia”

This is a film that the producers would rather audiences experience blind, but the brief synopsis is that Alia Shawkat plays an aspiring actress in a military role-playing facility who falls for a soldier playing an insurgent. Luca Guadagnino produced the film, written and directed by Hailey Gates. It also stars Callum Turner and Chloë Sevigny. When asked how she likes to describe the film, Gates told The Associated Press that, “Sometimes I describe it as a military industrial complex romantic comedy.”

“Bunnylovr”

This film delves into the life of a Chinese-American “cam girl,” kind of a virtual sex worker, who is navigating a toxic relationship with a client while attempting to repair her relationship with her dying father. Katarina Zhu wrote, directed and stars in the film, alongside Rachel Sennott.

“2000 Meters to Andriivka”

Pulitzer Prize-winner Mstyslav Chernov took audiences into the first days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the Oscar-winning “20 Days in Mariupol” and is back with another dispatch from the ongoing war. In “2000 Meters to Andriivka,” a joint production between the AP and Frontline, Chernov turns his lens to Ukrainian soldiers attempting to traverse one mile of forest to reclaim the occupied village Andriivka. “It’s a beautiful, horrifying portrait of the futility of war,” said Kim Yutani, the festival’s director of programming.

“Love, Brooklyn”

Steven Soderbergh produced this film from first time filmmaker Rachael Abigail Holder about three Brooklynites navigating relationships and a changing city. André Holland stars alongside Nicole Beharie and DeWanda Wise.

“The Zodiac Killer Project”

This is a documentary about a failed attempt to make documentary about the Zodiac Killer, from filmmaker Charlie Shackleton. “There aren’t many cases as puzzling as that of the Zodiac Killer, despite half a century of clues compiled in countless true crime TV shows, podcasts and books,” Shackelton wrote. He walks the viewer through what could have been in this film that fell apart in this meta commentary on the ubiquitous true crime genre.