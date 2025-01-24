AI generating one in ten songs on music streaming site 'Deezer'

PARIS: Music streaming site Deezer said Friday that one in 10 tracks uploaded to the streaming service each day is either fake or just noise created by artificial intelligence programmes.

The company's fraud detection technologies rolled out in 2023, discovered that "around 10,000 tracks completely generated by AI are uploaded to the platform every day, representing around 10 percent of the total", the Paris-based firm said in a statement.

The success of its technologies, which can identify AI content "without the need for extensive training on specific databases", had led it to seek last month two patents.