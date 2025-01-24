From ‘The Brutalist' to 'Wicked,' where to watch this year’s top awards movies

The 2025 movie awards season is in full swing but figuring out where to watch everything can be overwhelming. Are they streaming? For free? In theaters? Only in Los Angeles and New York?

Take one of the big winners of the Golden Globes, “The Brutalist,” a film that’s been dominating conversations since it premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September. You might be eager to see what all the fuss is about with Brady Corbet’s 215-minute postwar saga, which was nominated for 10 Oscars, including best picture. This weekend, it finally goes into wide release in North America. Leading nominee “Emilia Pérez” requires less of a trip. It’s streaming on Netflix.

A guide for what you need to know about this season’s big contenders, and where to watch them.

“Emilia Pérez” (13 Oscar nominations): Streaming on Netflix

Jacques Audiard’s audacious musical crime thriller about a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender-affirming surgery is steamrolling awards season, with a leading 13 Oscar nominations, including best picture, SAG noms for Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldaña, who also won at the Globes, and a DGA nom. It also won the best musical/comedy Golden Globe, best original song (“El Mal”) and best picture not in the English language.

“The Brutalist” (10 Oscar nominations): In theaters

A major player, despite the lack of a SAG ensemble nomination, this film stars Adrien Brody as a noted architect and Holocaust survivor who attempts to start life anew in America and gets a life-changing commission from Guy Pearce’s wealthy industrialist. It won the Golden Globe for best director, best drama and best actor. Felicity Jones was also among its Oscar nominations.