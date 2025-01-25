Coldplay's Ahmedabad Concert: Prices skyrocket, fans in a frenzy

AHMEDABAD: Coldplay's highly anticipated live concerts are set to electrify Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, drawing an unprecedented crowd of 110,000 passionate fans from across India and beyond.

However, the excitement comes with significant challenges that are testing the city's infrastructure and hospitality capabilities.

The two-night musical extravaganza has triggered an economic tsunami in Ahmedabad, with local businesses capitalizing on the massive influx of fans. Hotel rates have experienced a jaw-dropping surge, transforming the city's accommodation landscape into a financial maze for concert-goers. What were once modest rooms priced at ₹1,000 per night are now commanding astronomical prices between ₹12,000 to ₹16,000 – a staggering increase that has left many fans reeling.

Luxury accommodations have reached even more extreme pricing, with five-star hotels charging up to ₹100,000 per night. This pricing frenzy has transformed the concert experience from an affordable musical journey to a potentially budget-breaking expedition. One disappointed fan, Nagpal, expressed frustration, noting that while Coldplay aimed to provide accessible ticket prices starting at ₹2,500, local businesses have effectively negated this gesture by inflating overall trip costs to around ₹30,000 per person.

The transportation ecosystem is equally challenged. Metro train services have extended their operating hours to accommodate the massive crowds, but private vehicle charges have skyrocketed. Local cab services are demanding nearly double their standard rates, implementing additional waiting charges that further strain travelers' budgets. Emergency services and city police are bracing themselves for an unprecedented logistical challenge.

Innovative solutions are emerging amidst the accommodation crisis. Entrepreneurial locals near the Narendra Modi Stadium and airport are capitalizing on the opportunity by renting out spare rooms and entire apartments. One creative local offered a 2BHK flat in Koba circle for ₹10,000 for two days – a more affordable alternative to the exorbitant hotel prices.

Fans like Somya Benerjee from Kolkata remain undeterred, describing the upcoming concert as a "magical once-in-a-lifetime experience." Many enthusiasts are exploring alternative accommodation options in nearby cities like Gandhinagar, Anand, and Vadodara, though these locations are experiencing similar price surges.