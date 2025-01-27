Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone praises Donald Trump's decision to declassify the assassination files of John F Kennedy

WASHINGTON: Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone, known for his film JFK, praised US President Donald Trump's decision to release the final batch of remaining top-secret government files related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
The 1991 film JFK is one of the best-known and most popular films ever made on the subject of Kennedy's 1963 murder.
After his presidential inauguration, Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the declassification of records regarding the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Sharing his reaction to Trump's landmark decision, director Oliver Stone said, "President Trump deserves praise for the executive order declassifying the still-closed records in government files on the assassination of John Kennedy, an event which occurred 61 years ago. Those files should have been released in October of 2017. President Trump deserves further credit for going beyond that, and ordering the release of still-classified files on the Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy assassinations," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.
However, he also expressed doubts about the full truth being revealed in the documents.
"No one expects there to be a smoking gun 'he did it' document in those files. But from what previous writers understand, there will be information that will contribute to a more informed mosaic of what happened in those cases. Congressmen Steve Cohen, David Schweikert, and Tim Burchett have been urging this action."
Stone continued, "They have suggested an oversight board, something like the former [JFK Assassination Records Review Board], to verify that all records have been properly released in unredacted form. If those records reveal a trail to other papers, that avenue should be investigated by that board," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.
The film remains Oliver Stone's highest-grossing film to date. It was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won two for Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing.
The executive order signed by Trump on January 24 directs the Director of National Intelligence and other appropriate officials to present a plan within 15 days for the full and complete release of all John F. Kennedy assassination records.
It also mandates an immediate review of the records relating to the Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. assassinations and the presentation of a plan for their full and complete release within 45 days.
Notably, in Trump's first term, he ordered agencies to move toward disclosing more information about the John F. Kennedy assassination.