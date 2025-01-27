Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone praises Donald Trump's decision to declassify the assassination files of John F Kennedy

WASHINGTON: Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone, known for his film JFK, praised US President Donald Trump's decision to release the final batch of remaining top-secret government files related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The 1991 film JFK is one of the best-known and most popular films ever made on the subject of Kennedy's 1963 murder.

After his presidential inauguration, Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the declassification of records regarding the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.