Anthony Mackie clarifies his 'Captain America' shouldn't represent America remarks

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Anthony Mackie has issued a clarification after he received backlash for saying that beloved superhero character Captain America does not represent America.

Mackie, who headlines his first solo movie as the superhero in "Captain America: Brave New World", posted a note on his Instagram Stories.

Let me be clear about this, I'm a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime. I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to," he wrote.

The controversy started during an event to promote "Brave New World" in Rome earlier this week where Mackie expressed his views on the symbolism of Captain America.

Captain America represents a lot of different things and I don't think the term America' should be one of those representations. It's about a man who keeps his word, who has honour, dignity and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable," he said at the event.