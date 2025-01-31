Taylor Swift to present at 67th Grammy Awards, nominated for six Categories including album of the year

WASHINGTON: Pop singer Taylor Swift has been confirmed as a presenter at the upcoming 67th Grammy Awards on 2nd February, announced the Recording Academy on Thursday, reported Deadline.

The category for the award she will be presenting has not yet been revealed. Notably, Taylor's eleventh album, The Tortured Poets Department, has also been nominated in six categories this year.

Taylor is up for Album of the Year and could make history if she wins the top honour for the fifth time, breaking the record she set last year with her win for her tenth album, Midnights.