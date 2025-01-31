Taylor Swift to present at 67th Grammy Awards, nominated for six Categories including album of the year

WASHINGTON: Pop singer Taylor Swift has been confirmed as a presenter at the upcoming 67th Grammy Awards on 2nd February, announced the Recording Academy on Thursday, reported Deadline.
The category for the award she will be presenting has not yet been revealed. Notably, Taylor's eleventh album, The Tortured Poets Department, has also been nominated in six categories this year.
Taylor is up for Album of the Year and could make history if she wins the top honour for the fifth time, breaking the record she set last year with her win for her tenth album, Midnights.
The singer has also been nominated in the categories of Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (with Gracie Abrams) at the 67th Grammy Awards.
Taylor, who is currently regarded as one of the top singers in the world, has won Album of the Year four times at the Grammys. The wins came for her albums Midnights, folklore, 1989, and Fearless.
She ties Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon with three Grammys, but she holds the record for the most AOTY trophies won.
This year, the 'All Too Well' singer will compete with Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter, Sabrina Carpenter's Short and Sweet, and Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft in the Album of the Year category.
Swift, Carpenter, and Eilish will also vie for the Song and Record of the Year Grammy trophies, reported Deadline.
In December, the Fortnight singer wrapped her most ambitious project yet the Eras stadium tour, which spanned over a year and a half as she visited cities all around the globe.
The 2025 Grammys will take place on 2nd February at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah will host for the fifth consecutive time.
The first wave of confirmed performers for the 67th show includes Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Doechii, Raye, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Sabrina Carpenter, and Shakira, among others.