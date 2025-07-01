Rihanna on taking multiple responsibilities in 'Smurfs': 'It pushed us all to challenge our artistry'

She also spoke about how Smurfs was a big part of her childhood. "So many mornings, I woke up long before I was supposed to get ready for school just to get that dose of Smurfs," she added.

The Oceans 8 actor revealed that she could relate a lot to Smurfette's character and it mirrored the values she stood for. "First of all, I have always loved makeup and hair. We all know that. And she’s an esthetician. She’s also a powerful leader, independent, strong, beautiful, sassy, witty, and very empathetic. I was super-inspired by all of that. I think she loves music too and her favorite genres are hip-hop, reggae, Afrobeats, ballads, and house. That’s Smurfette. She needs options," she said, underlining that she took inspiration for her character from some real-life women.