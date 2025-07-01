UK police probe Bob Vylan’s festival chants against Israeli military, as US revokes band’s visas

LONDON: British police launched a criminal investigation Monday into a televised performance at the Glastonbury Festival by rap punk duo Bob Vylan, who drew intense criticism after they led crowds of music fans in chanting “death” to the Israeli military.

Meanwhile. the U.S. State Department said it has revoked the U.S. visas for Bob Vylan, who were set to go on tour in the United States later this year, after their “hateful tirade at Glastonbury.”

Rapper Bobby Vylan — who until the weekend was relatively little known — led crowds in chants of “free, free Palestine” and “death, death to the IDF” — the Israel Defense Forces — on Saturday at Britain’s biggest summer music festival.

The BBC said it regretted livestreaming the performance.

“The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves,” the broadcaster said, adding that it “respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.K. politicians condemned the chants, saying there was no excuse for such “appalling hate speech.”

Avon and Somerset Police said Bob Vylan’s performance, along with that by Irish-language band Kneecap, were now subject to a criminal investigation and have been “recorded as a public order incident.”