Viola Davis and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to headline and back reimagining of House of Games

A reimagining of 1987 film House of Games is in development at Amazon MGM Studios which will be headlined by Viola Davis and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Apart from starring in the lead role, the duo will also back the film under their respective production banners.

David Mamet directed the original neo-noir film about con-men and confidence scams in his directorial debut. The film's cast includes Lindsay Crouse, Joe Mantegna, Ricky Jay, and JT Walsh. Much details about the new film, including the story and a release date are under wraps.