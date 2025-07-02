Viola Davis and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to headline and back reimagining of House of Games

A reimagining of 1987 film House of Games is in development at Amazon MGM Studios which will be headlined by Viola Davis and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Apart from starring in the lead role, the duo will also back the film under their respective production banners.
David Mamet directed the original neo-noir film about con-men and confidence scams in his directorial debut. The film's cast includes Lindsay Crouse, Joe Mantegna, Ricky Jay, and JT Walsh. Much details about the new film, including the story and a release date are under wraps.
Viola Davis, an EGOT-winning actor, producer and philanthropist, was last seen in the action-thriller G20, directed by Patricia Riggen which was released on Prime Video. Up next, she has Children of Blood and Bone, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood which is based on the 2018 novel by Adeyemi and is scheduled to hit theatres on January 15, 2027. She will also star in and produce Ally Clark, an upcoming investigative thriller which is also in development at Amazon MGM Studios.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will next be seen as the titular character in Marvel’s Wonder Man, set to premiere on Disney+ this December. Following that, he takes on both the lead role and executive producer duties in Netflix’s upcoming thriller series Man on Fire, adapted from the first two novels by AJ Quinnell. His future slate also includes projects such as By Any Means, By All, Emergency Contact, The Scent of Burnt Flowers, and I Helped Destroy People.