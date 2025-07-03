FX renews The Bear for season 5

Days after the release of The Bear Season 4, the popular series has been renewed for one more season. FX's Chairperson John Landgraf made the announcement and revealed that the decision has been made thanks to the "spectacular" response for The Bear Season 4. "Year-in and year-out, Chris Storer, the producers, cast and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story," said Landgraf in a statement to the press.

The series, streaming on JioHotstar in India, revolves around Jeremy Allen White's chef and his struggle to make his fine dining restaurant successful with his crew. Created by Christopher Storer, the series also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri in key roles.

In the latest season, Allen White, Moss-Bachrach and Edebiri's characters are hellbent on transforming their shop, as they adapt to and deal with new challenges that emerge. Abby Elliott, Liza Colon-Zayas, Matty Matheson and Lionel Boyce also star in The Bear, alongside Molly Gordon and Oliver Platt who appear in recurring roles.