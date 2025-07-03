The Boys creator confirms final season has wrapped production: “Bittersweet, but I’m grateful…”

It’s officially a wrap for The Boys. Creator and showrunner Eric Kripke has confirmed that production on the fifth and final season of the hit Amazon Prime series has concluded.

In an emotional Instagram post shared Tuesday night, Kripke marked the end of an era by posting from the set for the last time. “This is the last time I’ll ever be on this set,” he wrote. “It’ll be torn down soon. It’s bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude.”