The Boys creator confirms final season has wrapped production: “Bittersweet, but I’m grateful…”

It’s officially a wrap for The Boys. Creator and showrunner Eric Kripke has confirmed that production on the fifth and final season of the hit Amazon Prime series has concluded.
In an emotional Instagram post shared Tuesday night, Kripke marked the end of an era by posting from the set for the last time. “This is the last time I’ll ever be on this set,” he wrote. “It’ll be torn down soon. It’s bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude.”
Reflecting on the show’s journey, Kripke added, “We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing. You wait your whole career to have maybe two of those things, if you’re lucky. We got all of them.”
He ended the note by thanking both the production team and the audience: “To The Boys family: thank you, I love you all. To the fans: thanks for watching; can’t wait for you to see the grand finale. That's a wrap.”
Based on the comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys premiered in 2019 and quickly gained a loyal following for its dark, irreverent take on superhero culture. The series follows a ragtag group of vigilantes — some powered, most not — who aim to expose and destroy a corrupt league of superheroes backed by corporate power.
The cast includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, and Nathan Mitchell. It was also confirmed that actor Jared Padalecki will reunite with Kripke, creator of his hit TV series Supernatural, in a yet-to-be-disclosed role in the fifth season. However, it is speculated that Padalecki's character could be linked to Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy/Benjamin.
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter serve as executive producers along with Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Over its run, the series has received critical acclaim and earned seven Emmy nominations, winning once in 2023 for Outstanding Stunt Coordination.
The release date for Season 5 has yet to be announced.