Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune: Part Three' starts filming

LOS ANGELES: Production has started on the third instalment of filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" film franchise.

The next part in the acclaimed franchise, headlined by Timothee Chalamet, has been officially titled "Dune: Part Three" and is expected to adapt author Frank Herbert's 1969 book "Dune: Messiah".

The earlier two movies in the franchise, "Dune: Part One" (2021) and "Dune: Part Two" (2024), were based on Herbert's seminal 1965 novel "Dune", about Paul Atreides whose family, the noble House Atreides, is thrust into a war for the deadly and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis.

"'On a journey into that land where we walk without footprints.' Production has begun on the next film in Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' trilogy," read a post on the official X handle of "Dune".