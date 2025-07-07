Matthew McConaughey champions relief for Texas flood victims

Texas-based actor Matthew McConaughey has often batted for his state. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that he leads the way when it comes to celebrities seeking relief for flood victims in Texas. “At least 70 lives have been lost, many more unaccounted for, and countless Texans are hurting — inside and out,” the Dallas Buyers Club star wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“If you’re able, please lend a helping hand where and how you can. It’s gonna be a long road ahead, but right now the shock, the pain, and the chaos need the steady hand of a neighbor,” he added. “Texans are some of the most resilient and generous people on the planet.”

McConaughey has been a vocal advocate for his home state, particularly in promoting its potential as a significant film and television production hub. He has actively campaigned alongside other prominent Texas-born actors such as Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Billy Bob Thornton, and Renée Zellweger, to push for increased film incentives in Texas.

McConaughey's deep connection to Texas is also evident in his career. He has starred in many films set in Texas, such as Lone Star, and films where his character embodies a distinctly Texan persona, such as Dazed and Confused. The actor rallying for flood victims further underscores his commitment to his home state.