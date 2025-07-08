David Corenswet reflects on embracing Superman: 'I tried to think of reasons to say no…'

Taking on the mantle of Superman is no small feat, and David Corenswet knew that from the start. But the actor has revealed in an interview with GQ Hype that the decision to step into the red cape didn’t come without soul-searching.
“I certainly tried to think of reasons not to,” Corenswet admits. “A role like Superman seems like something that everybody would want, and that’s not true. Some people would say no, and I wanted to make sure I wasn’t just saying yes because of the hype.” But ultimately, he landed on a simple question: “If this is the only role I get to play for the rest of my life… would I still say yes? And the answer was yes.”
Director James Gunn, who helms the much-anticipated Warner Bros. and DC reboot, had a precise vision for the character and the actor who would embody him.
“I couldn’t go for someone that didn’t work,” Gunn told GQ. “He needed the look, the acting chops, the comedic timing, and the vulnerability; all of it. Corenswet had that balance. And the fact that he was a theatre kid and athletic? That was even weirder.”
For Corenswet, the emotional core of Superman was what ultimately sealed the deal. “What makes him most interesting is that he’s essentially free from internal angst,” he explains. “He had a great upbringing, supportive parents, good friendships, a healthy romantic relationship, and he loves what he does. He’s not brooding in the shadows like Batman. Metropolis isn’t a grim city; it’s a hopeful, cosmopolitan place… it just occasionally gets attacked by Kaijus.”
Alongside Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan stars as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner / Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl.
Superman is the maiden production of DC Studios after Gunn and Peter Safran took over the company. The film is slated for a July 11, 2025, release in theatres.