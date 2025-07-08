David Corenswet reflects on embracing Superman: 'I tried to think of reasons to say no…'

Taking on the mantle of Superman is no small feat, and David Corenswet knew that from the start. But the actor has revealed in an interview with GQ Hype that the decision to step into the red cape didn’t come without soul-searching.

“I certainly tried to think of reasons not to,” Corenswet admits. “A role like Superman seems like something that everybody would want, and that’s not true. Some people would say no, and I wanted to make sure I wasn’t just saying yes because of the hype.” But ultimately, he landed on a simple question: “If this is the only role I get to play for the rest of my life… would I still say yes? And the answer was yes.”

Director James Gunn, who helms the much-anticipated Warner Bros. and DC reboot, had a precise vision for the character and the actor who would embody him.