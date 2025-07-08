James Gunn addresses flak over comments about Superman being an 'immigrant’

Director James Gunn and the cast of the upcoming film Superman are pushing back against criticism after Gunn described the iconic superhero as "an immigrant” who came from elsewhere. The comments, initially made in a Times of London profile, ignited flak online and caught the eye of certain publications.
At Superman premiere in Hollywood on Monday, Gunn addressed the controversy directly, stating the film is for "everyone". He expressed no desire to engage with negativity or pass judgement on any of his critics, emphasising that Superman is about kindness, a universally relatable theme.
Nathan Fillion, the actor who portrays Guy Gardner (Green Lantern) in the film, downplayed the criticism with a passing remark. "Somebody needs a hug," Fillion quipped, adding, "Just a movie, guys."
Meanwhile, Sean Gunn, playing Maxwell Lord, strongly defended his brother James Gunn's comments and highlighted the vital role of immigrants in American society. He asserted that the backlash underscored the very themes of the movie. "We support our people, you know? We love our immigrants. Yes, Superman is an immigrant, and yes, the people that we support in this country are immigrants and if you don’t like that, you’re not American. People who say no to immigrants are against the American way."
Gunn previously explained that Superman fundamentally tells "the story of America," focusing on a man seeking a fresh life beyond his native. The director's initial remarks about Superman being an immigrant fueled online debate and drew sharp criticism from some news outlets. For example, Fox News labeled the film "Superwoke," with anchor Kellyanne Conway asserting that people do not watch films for such ideological sermonising.