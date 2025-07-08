James Gunn addresses flak over comments about Superman being an 'immigrant’

Director James Gunn and the cast of the upcoming film Superman are pushing back against criticism after Gunn described the iconic superhero as "an immigrant” who came from elsewhere. The comments, initially made in a Times of London profile, ignited flak online and caught the eye of certain publications.

At Superman premiere in Hollywood on Monday, Gunn addressed the controversy directly, stating the film is for "everyone". He expressed no desire to engage with negativity or pass judgement on any of his critics, emphasising that Superman is about kindness, a universally relatable theme.

Nathan Fillion, the actor who portrays Guy Gardner (Green Lantern) in the film, downplayed the criticism with a passing remark. "Somebody needs a hug," Fillion quipped, adding, "Just a movie, guys."