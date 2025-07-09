Ilya Naishuller: I wanted to create characters with low survival skills

What if two people with wildly different personalities are forced to team up and work together? In Ilya Naishuller's recent action-comedy, Heads of State, the unlikely figures are a movie star turned President of the United States of America, played by John Cena, and a soldier turned Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, played by Idris Elba. John Cena says, "The origin story of the film is a continuation of the chemistry that I share with Idris Elba from The Suicide Squad (2021)." Speaking about the appeal of the genre, the actor says, "When you start with an identifiable lane like action-comedy, which is the language of the world, you get to make comedy with action rather than punchlines."

In Heads of State, Will Derringer will have to team up with UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke and MI6 agent Noel Bisset, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to fight their way against enemies to prevent an international crisis. In a story with some tough men, Noel is the tough woman, trying to save the lives of those tough men. On the sense of responsibility that comes with a tough character, Priyanka says, “This movie is predominantly made by men. The director is a man, the producers are men, and the co-actors are men. But all of them being feminist men, knew that the muscle in this movie would be a woman.” Surprisingly, Priyanka adds that, “I thought this was funny, not because I think women aren’t capable, but just the sheer size of me next to John and Idris felt hysterical.”

Playing the President of the United States has put John Cena on a list along with actors like Harrison Ford, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Robin Williams. On whether John took inspiration to portray President Will Derringer, John immediately replies with, “No.” He goes on to say, “I think what is special about a character description of the President of the United States is that everyone across the world has a vision in their mind. In a film like Heads of State, where the titles are established but the characters are unknown, you are able to spend a lot of time developing a character. But because the script defines the character well, I get interesting traits like recklessly optimistic, stubborn, and the need to be adored to portray on screen.”