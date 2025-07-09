Texas Floods: Viola Davis, Ariana DeBose, Anjali Menon and more salute Mexican president for rescue effort

Actors, artists, and filmmakers from around the world are honouring Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo for her decision to send rescue personnel to help Texas flood victims. Actor Viola Davis led the way in saluting Pardo; she shared a post featuring Pardo’s endeavour on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Much respect Madam President,” besides posting a Mexican flag as well as clap and love emoticons.

Singer-actor Ariana DeBose shared Davis’ Instagram Story, thereby endorsing her views on the matter. Filmmaker Anjali Menon shared the original post lauding Pardo for the decision. Actor-writer-producer Gretza Merced Cruz liked the post, as did some digital content creators.

Mexico’s decision is getting plenty of appreciation for the humanitarian values it propagates, especially in view of the long-standing tensions between the country and the USA. Under President Donald Trump, the USA has been adopting strict policies against immigrants from Mexico. The post that Davis and DeBose shared called the policies “anti-immigrant” and called out hatred and “racism toward brown people”.

Earlier this month, actors from Texas, led by Matthew McConaughey, rallied for financial support for those affected by the calamity.