The Devil Wears Prada 2 adds Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak and others to its cast

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has added more star power to its cast apart from Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci who are all reprising their iconic roles as Miranda Prietly, Andrea Sachs, Emily Charlton and Nigel. The ensemble cast now now features Bridgerton and Sex Education star Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak and Pauline Chalamet. Further, Broadway stars Helen J Shen, Conrad Ricamora and comedian Caleb Hearon have also joined the sequel.
That's not all. Tracie Thoms, who portrayed Lily, the best friend of Andrea, and Tibor Feldman who played the role of Irv Ravitz, chairman of Runway’s parent company Elias-Clark will return for The Devil Wears Prada 2.
As earlier reported, Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh, will play the husband of Miranda Priestly, the formidable editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. Director David Frankel and Aline Brosh McKenna, who penned the screenplay are taking over the duties after the 2006 film.
The Devil Wears Prada is based on a novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger and revolves around the experience of a young woman (Hathway) working under Runway magazine's devilish editor Miranda Priestly (Streep). The film grossed $326 million from theatres worldwide, and it earned Streep a Best Actress Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe win for best actress in a comedy in 2007. Patricia Field also won an Oscar nomination in 2007 for Best Costume Design for the film.
Backed by Disney’s 20th Century Studios, the sequel will reportedly focus on Priestly as she maneuvers through her career during the downturn of traditional magazine publishing, while contending with Blunt’s character—now a powerful executive at a luxury conglomerate controlling the advertising budget Priestly urgently requires.
The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is in production will release in theatres worldwide on May 1, 2026.