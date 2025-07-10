The Devil Wears Prada 2 adds Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak and others to its cast

The Devil Wears Prada is based on a novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger and revolves around the experience of a young woman (Hathway) working under Runway magazine's devilish editor Miranda Priestly (Streep). The film grossed $326 million from theatres worldwide, and it earned Streep a Best Actress Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe win for best actress in a comedy in 2007. Patricia Field also won an Oscar nomination in 2007 for Best Costume Design for the film.

Backed by Disney’s 20th Century Studios, the sequel will reportedly focus on Priestly as she maneuvers through her career during the downturn of traditional magazine publishing, while contending with Blunt’s character—now a powerful executive at a luxury conglomerate controlling the advertising budget Priestly urgently requires.

The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is in production will release in theatres worldwide on May 1, 2026.