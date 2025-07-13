James Gunn's 'Superman' soars at Indian box office, nears Rs 16.25 crore

James Gunn’s latest cinematic venture, Superman, starring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, has made a remarkable debut at the international box office. Positioned as a fresh start for the DC Universe under Gunn and Peter Safran, the film earned Rs 9.25 crore in India on its second day.

Over the weekend, Superman not only took the lead over recent Hollywood releases like F1 and Jurassic World: Rebirth, but is also closing in on a total of Rs 16.25 crore in India by Saturday.

Despite facing competition from Bollywood titles such as Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik, Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie, and Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, Superman achieved a 32.50 per cent occupancy rate in English-language screenings on Saturday. This performance was reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, highlighting the substantial growth witnessed over the day.

According to Deadline, the international response to Superman has been largely positive, with the film expected to surpass a $210 million worldwide debut. Although global markets have shown a mixed response overall, the film’s domestic reception has been robust. Gunn’s direction and the film’s star-studded cast, including Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, have contributed significantly to its early success.