Tom Holland says 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will feel like 'old times' with return to classic filmmaking

Tom Holland is donning the Spidey suit once again, and this time, he’s promising something that feels both familiar and refreshingly different. The actor recently shared his excitement about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, teasing a back-to-basics approach that harkens back to classic cinema.

Speaking with the YouTube channel Flip Your Wig, Holland described the upcoming installment as a “breath of fresh air.” “I’m obviously over the moon and so excited,” he said. “Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal.”

After the high-concept multiversal chaos of No Way Home, which left Peter Parker erased from the memories of those closest to him, Brand New Day appears poised to reboot the hero's journey in a more grounded fashion. A key part of that reset? Filmmaking that steps out of the studio and back into the streets.