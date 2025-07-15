Tom Holland says 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will feel like 'old times' with return to classic filmmaking

Tom Holland is donning the Spidey suit once again, and this time, he’s promising something that feels both familiar and refreshingly different. The actor recently shared his excitement about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, teasing a back-to-basics approach that harkens back to classic cinema.
Speaking with the YouTube channel Flip Your Wig, Holland described the upcoming installment as a “breath of fresh air.” “I’m obviously over the moon and so excited,” he said. “Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal.”
After the high-concept multiversal chaos of No Way Home, which left Peter Parker erased from the memories of those closest to him, Brand New Day appears poised to reboot the hero's journey in a more grounded fashion. A key part of that reset? Filmmaking that steps out of the studio and back into the streets.
“I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID; we shot the entire film on stages,” Holland explained. “Now, we’re really going to lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations.”
Production is set to begin in Glasgow, where an elaborate set piece will be constructed across the city’s streets. “It’s gonna feel like making Spider-Man: Homecoming again,” Holland said, referencing his 2017 debut. “It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it; it’s going to feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”
Set to swing into theatres on July 31, 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be directed by Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton. Long-time collaborators Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige return to produce. Zendaya is confirmed to reprise her role alongside Holland, and the cast will also feature Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink and The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas in undisclosed roles.