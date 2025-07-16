Keira Knightley-Matthew Macfayden's 'Pride and Prejudice' returning to Indian cinemas on July 25

NEW DELHI: British filmmaker Joe Wright's "Pride & Prejudice" is set to return to Indian theatres with a special re-release to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary.

Starring Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen, the 2005 film will be re-released in theatres on July 25, the multiplex chain PVR INOX, in association with United International Pictures (UIP), announced on Wednesday.

The beloved romantic film is an adaptation of the 1813 classic novel of the same name by celebrated author Jane Austin.

Set in early 19th-century England, the film featured Knightley as the spirited Elizabeth Bennet as she navigates issues of class, family, and romance.

When the wealthy and aloof Mr Darcy, portrayed by Macfayden, enters her life, initial misunderstandings and prejudices threaten to keep them apart.

However, as truths unfold, both Elizabeth and Darcy confront their own flaws and assumptions, leading to mutual respect and ultimately, love.

The film was praised for its cinematography, background score, strong performances and emotional take on Austen's timeless themes.