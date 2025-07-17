Aaron Taylor-Johnson reunite with Robert Eggers for Werwulf

As Robert Eggers continues to travel back in time for his stories, his new film Werwulf has found its titular cast. According to Nexus Point News, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the titular lycanthrope, which reunites him with Eggers after Nosferatu. Lily-Rose Depp is also in talks to star in Werwulf. Depp previous collaborated with Taylor-Johnson and Eggers in Nosferatu.
Directed by Eggers and written by Eggers and Sjon, Werwulf will be set in 13th-century England, with dialogues to be written in Old English. The film will feature witchcraft and is touted to be Eggers' goriest film yet.
Eggers, whose filmography is filled with horror films peppered with fantasy and gothic elements, debuted with The Witch. He went on to direct films like The Lighthouse, The Northman, and Nosferatu. The latter of which garnered four nominations at the 2025 Academy Awards.
Taylor-Johnson is known for films like Bullet Train, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Kick-Ass. He was recently seen in Danny Boyle's zombie flick 28 Years Later. The actor is a fan favourite to play the suave English spy, James Bond. Meanwhile, Depp is known for her work in Sam Levinson's miniseries The Idol, alongside Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye. Her film credits include Netflix's The King, Voyagers, and Wolf.
Werwulf, which is produced by Eggers, Sjon, Elanor Columbus, and Chris Columbus, and backed by Focus Features, is set to release on December 25, 2026.