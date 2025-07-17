Aaron Taylor-Johnson reunite with Robert Eggers for Werwulf

Eggers, whose filmography is filled with horror films peppered with fantasy and gothic elements, debuted with The Witch. He went on to direct films like The Lighthouse, The Northman, and Nosferatu. The latter of which garnered four nominations at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Taylor-Johnson is known for films like Bullet Train, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Kick-Ass. He was recently seen in Danny Boyle's zombie flick 28 Years Later. The actor is a fan favourite to play the suave English spy, James Bond. Meanwhile, Depp is known for her work in Sam Levinson's miniseries The Idol, alongside Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye. Her film credits include Netflix's The King, Voyagers, and Wolf.

Werwulf, which is produced by Eggers, Sjon, Elanor Columbus, and Chris Columbus, and backed by Focus Features, is set to release on December 25, 2026.