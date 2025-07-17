Eva Longoria to helm adaptation of Anita De Monte Laughs Last

Eva Longoria, who made her feature directorial debut with Flamin' Hot, is all set to helm the adaptation of Anita De Monte Laughs Last for Searchlight Pictures.
Xochitl Gonzalez, the author of the novel, is also onboard the project to adapt her work for the film. A mystery, the film will tell the stories of a first-generation Ivy League art student in 1998 called Raquel and of an artist named Anita who is forgotten after her dubious demise. As Racquel comes across Anita's work, she discovers surprising parallels between their lives.
Longoria will also produce alongside Cris Abrego and Jada Miranda under her Hyphenate Media Group banner. More details about casting are yet to be announced.
As her sophomore effort after Flamin' Hot, Longoria is helming The Fifth Wheel, penned by Paula Pell and Janine Brito. The Netflix comedy is produced by Gloria Sanchez and stars Kim Kardashian in the lead.
On the acting front, Longoria was last seen in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip. She has Oh. What. Fun., All-Star Weekend, The Pickup, and Christmas Karma in the pipeline.