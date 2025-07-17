Millie Bobby Brown and Gabriel LaBelle to lead Netflix romantic comedy Just Picture It

Netflix is diving into romantic comedy territory with a new film titled Just Picture It, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Gabriel LaBelle. The film promises to be a high-concept, heartwarming tale of fate, timing, and unexpected love.
Written by Jesse Lasky, Just Picture It centres on two carefree college students whose lives are turned upside down when their phones suddenly glitch—showing them pictures of a future where they are happily married with kids. The twist? The two have never even met. The bizarre discovery sets off a series of events that bring them together as they try to unravel the mystery of their digital fate and decide whether to follow the path laid out before them.
The film marks Brown’s first romantic comedy role and continues her growing portfolio of work as a producer. She is producing the film alongside Robert Brown under their PCMA Productions banner, having shepherded the project from concept to development. Also producing are industry veterans Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum. Executive producers include Alyssa Altman of R/K Films, Jake Bongiovi and Isobel Roberts for PCMA, and David Kern.
Millie Bobby Brown remains a top-tier talent at Netflix, recently leading The Electric State and Damsel. The latter is now ranked in the streamer’s top 10 most-watched English films. She also just wrapped filming on Enola Holmes 3. The final season of Stranger Things, which shot her to fame, is slated to premiere on the streamer in November this year. Gabriel LaBelle, meanwhile, continues his breakout streak following standout performances in The Fabelmans and Saturday Night, where he portrayed SNL creator Lorne Michaels.