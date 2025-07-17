Stranger Things' Maya Hawke joins Wishful Thinking alongside Lewis Pullman

Graham Parkes, who has served as a director on video games like Before Your Eyes and Goodnight Universe, is directing the film. Pullman is producing the film with Kara Durret. Cameron Fuller, Graham Patrick Martin, and Sarah Mather will serve as executive producers on Wishful Thinking. Buckwild, Highway 10, and Pinky Promise are backing the film.

As the recently released teaser for the final season of Stranger Things, has fans anticipating the fate of the characters, one of them will definitely be back. Hawke returns to the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, USA, to wage one final war against Vecna. She has also collaborated with her father, Ethan Hawke, on Wildcat, a biopic on the American writer Flannery O'Connor. She is also set to star in The Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Pullman was Bob, the Weapons Systems Officer, in Top Gun: Maverick, and Bob, the distrubed but superpowered misfit, in Marvel's Thunderbolts. He will reprise his role as Bob/Sentry/Void in Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday.