Freida Pinto to lead Netflix's series based on Jhumpa Lahiri's short stories 'Unaccustomed Earth'

LOS ANGELES: Indian actor Freida Pinto is set to headline Unaccustomed Earth, a series adaptation of author Jhumpa Lahiri's short story collection of the same title.

The project was announced by streaming service Netflix in April and will feature eight episodes, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

Pinto, known for starring in critically-acclaimed and award-winning movies such as "Slumdog Millionaire", "Rise of the Planet of the Apes", "You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger" and "Love Sonia", will essay the role of Parul Chaudhury.

Unaccustomed Earth is described as an "epic, soapy, and culturally vibrant drama about a tight-knit Indian American community navigating love, desire, and belonging".

"Rich with nuance, passion, and unforgettable characters, Unaccustomed Earth invites you into the elite and insular Indian-American community of Cambridge, MA.