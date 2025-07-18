'The Summer I Turned Pretty' stars address toxic fandom, say it’s important to be kind

As The Summer I Turned Pretty enters its third and final season, the excitement among fans is palpable, but so is the drama. With the love triangle at the centre of the series continuing to stir strong emotions online, Prime Video recently issued a stern warning against online harassment and bullying directed at the cast and crew.

In a now-viral statement shared on social media, the platform laid out a zero-tolerance policy: “If you engage in any of the following, you will be banned,” it warned, referring to hate speech, bullying, doxxing, or targeting members of the cast or crew.

Weighing in on the statement at the Season 3 premiere event in New York City, the show’s stars and creator urged fans to keep the conversation respectful, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I think sometimes people can take it too far,” said Christopher Briney, who plays Conrad. “People can treat actors as if they have more power over the situation or as if they’re acting as their characters do. That’s just a little ignorant of the work that goes into this. If you hate a character, that’s wonderful -- we’ve done our job. It doesn’t mean you need to come for them. I’m grateful that they put that statement out.”

Lola Tung, who plays Belly, acknowledged that fans’ passion is part of what makes the show special. “I think the discourse is great when it’s friendly and healthy. It is good to get a reminder that we need to be kind to each other… and to keep all of the discourse friendly.”

Showrunner and author Jenny Han echoed the sentiment, reminding viewers that “it’s always good to remember that it’s real people who are playing the characters.”

Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah, hopes the audience can ultimately focus on the bigger picture. “Enjoy it for the story and the artwork that it is… I think everyone will be very pleased with the ending; I think it’ll show a lot of maturity.”

Tung added with a smile, “I think, however you feel, hopefully you’ll enjoy the story and be happy with it.”