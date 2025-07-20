Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley gets engaged to girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg in Italy

LOS ANGELES: The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley is officially off the market. The actor, 41, is engaged to his girlfriend of nearly two years, model Natalie Kuckenburg, 25, in Italy.
Kuckenburg shared the news on her Instagram handle on Saturday, featured her hand with the engagement ring on it.
"Yes, Always and forever," read the caption of the post.
Kuckenburg and Wesley began dating in 2022. But avoided making any public statement about their relationship despite often being spotted together. They however, didn't step away from sharing each other's pictures online.
Wesley, also known for his work in projects such as 'Beneath the Blue' and 'Roll Bounce', among others, was previously married to actor-singer and songwriter Torrey DeVitto.
They took the vows in 2011 but got divorced in 2013.
The 'Vampire Diaries' actor later married Ines de Ramon in 2019, but the couple decided to go their separate ways.
They were granted a divorce in 2024.