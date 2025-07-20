Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley gets engaged to girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg in Italy

LOS ANGELES: The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley is officially off the market. The actor, 41, is engaged to his girlfriend of nearly two years, model Natalie Kuckenburg, 25, in Italy.

Kuckenburg shared the news on her Instagram handle on Saturday, featured her hand with the engagement ring on it.

"Yes, Always and forever," read the caption of the post.

Kuckenburg and Wesley began dating in 2022. But avoided making any public statement about their relationship despite often being spotted together. They however, didn't step away from sharing each other's pictures online.