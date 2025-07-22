James Cameron unveils new villain Varang in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', set for December 2025 release

Filmmaker James Cameron’s highly anticipated third instalment in the Avatar saga, titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set to continue the sweeping narrative on Pandora. The film, which will premiere globally on 19 December 2025, introduces a formidable new antagonist: Varang, portrayed by Game of Thrones star Oona Chaplin.

The first-look poster, unveiled on Tuesday, features Chaplin as Varang—the leader of the Mangkwan Clan, also known as the Ash People. This newly introduced Na’vi tribe inhabits Pandora’s volcanic regions, marking a departure from the lush rainforests featured in earlier films.

In an interview with Empire, Cameron described Varang as “the leader of a people who have gone through an incredible hardship. She’s hardened by that,” he said, adding: “She will do anything for them, even things that we would consider to be evil.” The director emphasised that the film aims to go beyond binary notions of good and evil, stating: “We’re trying to evolve beyond the ‘all humans are bad, all Na’vi are good’ paradigm.”

According to The New York Times, the film’s first trailer set to debut in cinemas alongside The Fantastic Four: First Steps on 25 July 2025 was recently screened behind closed doors at Disney’s offices in New York and Los Angeles. In the footage, Varang appears in a dramatic red-and-black headdress, navigating a molten volcanic landscape and wielding a flamethrower.