Oscar race officially begins as Academy opens submissions for 2025 consideration

The road to the 2025 Oscars is now officially open. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched its submissions portal, allowing studios and filmmakers to begin uploading their eligible films to the Academy Screening Room, the exclusive members-only streaming platform where many Oscar voters catch up on contenders.

To secure a spot on the platform, film companies must navigate a series of submission steps, including fees, detailed documentation, and deadlines based on a film’s release window.

There are two key deadlines for general entry in the feature film category. For films released between January 1 and June 30, materials must be submitted by Wednesday, September 10, at 5 p.m. PT. For titles premiering between July 1 and December 31, the final deadline is Thursday, November 13, at 5 p.m. PT. Required materials include a signed Oscars Submission Form (OSF) and a full list of screen credits.