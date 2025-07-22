Oscar race officially begins as Academy opens submissions for 2025 consideration

The road to the 2025 Oscars is now officially open. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched its submissions portal, allowing studios and filmmakers to begin uploading their eligible films to the Academy Screening Room, the exclusive members-only streaming platform where many Oscar voters catch up on contenders.
To secure a spot on the platform, film companies must navigate a series of submission steps, including fees, detailed documentation, and deadlines based on a film’s release window.
There are two key deadlines for general entry in the feature film category. For films released between January 1 and June 30, materials must be submitted by Wednesday, September 10, at 5 p.m. PT. For titles premiering between July 1 and December 31, the final deadline is Thursday, November 13, at 5 p.m. PT. Required materials include a signed Oscars Submission Form (OSF) and a full list of screen credits.
In a notable change this year, all individuals with a “producer” or “produced by” credit must personally sign the OSF. This update aims to avoid confusion following a record number of unverified producing credits in this year’s nominations for Best Picture and Best Documentary Feature.
Several categories, including Animated Feature, Animated Short, Documentary Feature and Short, International Feature, Live Action Short, Original Score, Original Song, and Visual Effects, require additional documentation and/or follow different deadlines.
With submissions now underway, Academy members can expect a steady stream of contenders to land on their digital doorstep in the months ahead, setting the stage for another heated and closely watched Oscar season.