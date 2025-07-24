American comedian Kevin Hart to perform in Mumbai in September

MUMBAI: American actor-comedian Kevin Hart will make his highly anticipated India debut in Mumbai on September 21 as part of his stand-up tour "Acting My Age", District by Zomato said on Thursday.
The announcement comes months after Hart's performance in New Delhi on April 30 was cancelled in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam.
The American comedy superstar will perform in Mumbai at the NSCI Dome SVP Stadium, marking his first-ever live performance in India.
"India, we are destined to meet this year, and I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai. We're going to have an epic night filled with love and laughter!" Hart said in a statement.
The show promises an "evening of relentless laughter, razor-sharp observations and captivating storytelling".
District by Zomato CEO Rahul Ganjoo called Hart's arrival a "monumental moment" for Indian comedy lovers.
"The Indian comedy scene is at its peak right now, audiences are sharper, hungrier and more global in their tastes than ever before....We're thrilled to make this a reality and we look forward to celebrating comedy on what promises to be a super fun night," he added.
The "Acting My Age" tour features Hart's trademark storytelling and sharp observations, exploring themes such as aging, relationships and the absurdities of everyday life.
The tour follows the massive success of his previous special "Reality Check", which was named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard.
Exclusive pre-sale tickets for HSBC cardholders will be available on the District app from July 29 to July 31.
General sales will begin on July 31.