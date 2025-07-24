American comedian Kevin Hart to perform in Mumbai in September

MUMBAI: American actor-comedian Kevin Hart will make his highly anticipated India debut in Mumbai on September 21 as part of his stand-up tour "Acting My Age", District by Zomato said on Thursday.

The announcement comes months after Hart's performance in New Delhi on April 30 was cancelled in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The American comedy superstar will perform in Mumbai at the NSCI Dome SVP Stadium, marking his first-ever live performance in India.

"India, we are destined to meet this year, and I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai. We're going to have an epic night filled with love and laughter!" Hart said in a statement.

The show promises an "evening of relentless laughter, razor-sharp observations and captivating storytelling".