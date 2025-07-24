Adria Arjona joins Michael B Jordan in The Thomas Crown Affair

Following actor Taylor Russel's exit, the makers of Michael B Jordan's upcoming film The Thomas Crown Affair has found another A-lister to fill the position. Actor Adria Arjona, known for Andor and Splitsville, is all set to join the Amazon MGM Studios' reimagining of the classic 1968 film which starred Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway.
Adria Arjona will star alongside an ensemble cast featuring Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbæk and Aiysha Hart. Currently filming in London, the film directed by Jordan is scheduled to hit theatres on March 5, 2027.
The original film revolved around a millionaire, Thomas Crown, who is an adventure junkie. Seeking his biggest thrill yet, he organises a high stakes heist, from a Boston Bank. When the bank contacts an independent investigator, Vicki Anderson, she figures out that Crown is behind the heist, and the rest of the film follows a cat and mouse chase between Vicki and Crown.
The Thomas Crown Affair is Jordan's second directorial after Creed III. The upcoming film follows the original film directed by Norman Jewison.
The film is based on a Drew Pearce screenplay after previous iterations by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson. Marc Toberoff and Patrick McCormick are producers on the film along with Jordan who bankrolls it through his banner Outlier Society and Elizabeth Raposo. Alan Trustman, who wrote the 1968 film serves as the executive producer.
John McTiernan directed the 1999 remake starring Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo, and Denis Leary.