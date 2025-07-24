English

How I Met Your Mother's Cristin Milioti joins indie horror Buddy

Cristin Milioti was recently nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her performance as Sofia Falcone/The Hangman in DC's The Penguin
In this new age of horror, the newest entrant is Cristin Milioti as she on boards the independent horror film, Buddy. Milioti on boards the project fresh off her Emmy nomination for her role in HBO's miniseries, The Penguin.

While plot details for the film are kept under wraps, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be a new experience in horror. Buddy will be Milioti's first venture into the horror genre, with her previous feature venture being the science fiction comedy, Palm Springs.

Buddy is directed by Casper Kelly, who has written the script for the film with Jaime King. He has previously worked on Adult Swim films like Adult Swim Yule Log and Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branchin' Out. Buddy being Tyler Davidson, JD Lifshitz, Raphael Margueles, and Drew Sykes. BoulderLight Pictures and Low Spark Films are backing the film.

Milioti is known for her role as Tracy McConnell in the fan favourite sitcom, How I Met Your Mother. She has appeared in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. She recently appeared in Netflix's Black Mirror, reprising her role from the series' fourth season.

Cristin Milioti joins Elizabeth Olsen in FX’s Seven Sisters
