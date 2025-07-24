Only Murders In The Building gets season 5 release date

The murders continue, so will the investigations of Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) in Only Murders In The Building season 5. After solving the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), the body double of Charles, the trio will try to unravel the mystery surrounding doorman Lester's (Teddy Coluca) death in the fifth instalment of the series which is set to premiere on Hulu and JioHotstar on September 9.