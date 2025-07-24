Only Murders In The Building gets season 5 release date

The murders continue, so will the investigations of Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) in Only Murders In The Building season 5. After solving the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), the body double of Charles, the trio will try to unravel the mystery surrounding doorman Lester's (Teddy Coluca) death in the fifth instalment of the series which is set to premiere on Hulu and JioHotstar on September 9.
Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez revealed the news on their social media handles.
Apart from the three podcasters-cum-investigators, Meryl Streep, Michael Cyril Creighton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind and Nathan Lane will return in guest starring roles. Newcomers for the current season are are Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest and Jermaine Fowler.
The synopsis reveals that their investigation "plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters and the mysterious residents of the Arconia."
Only Murders in the Building is created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Attached to 20th Television, the series is co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Executive producers are Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith and JJ Philbin.
The show received seven Emmy nominations this year, including one in the best comedy series category.
Upon release on September 9, the first three episodes will be available on the premiere date while further episodes will drop on a weekly basis.