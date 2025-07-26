Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 gets release date

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is an adaptation of The Sea of Monsters, the second instalment in Riordan's book series. It will explore the goings-on following the breach of the protective border at Camp Half-Blood, with Percy setting off on an endeavour to find the Golden Fleece, which can save the camp, and save Grover from the Sea of Monsters. With Percy joining hands with his half-sibling Tyson, Annabeth, and Clarisse, his survival becomes paramount to thwart the Titan Kronos and Luke's scheme to destroy the camp and Olympus.