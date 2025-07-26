Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 gets release date

At San Diego Comic-Con, Percy Jackson and the Olympians co-creator Rick Riordan announced the series' second season's release date. It will drop on December 10 on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India). Besides, Riordan disclosed that Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie will portray Nico di Angelo and Bianca, respectively, as the series' third season is all set to commence production. Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries, Charlie Bushnell, Daniel Diemer, and Dior Goodjohn star in the second season.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is an adaptation of The Sea of Monsters, the second instalment in Riordan's book series. It will explore the goings-on following the breach of the protective border at Camp Half-Blood, with Percy setting off on an endeavour to find the Golden Fleece, which can save the camp, and save Grover from the Sea of Monsters. With Percy joining hands with his half-sibling Tyson, Annabeth, and Clarisse, his survival becomes paramount to thwart the Titan Kronos and Luke's scheme to destroy the camp and Olympus.
Co-creator Jonathan E Steinberg serves as an executive producer on the series, alongside Dan Shotz, Rick Riordan, Craig Silverstein, Rebecca Riordan, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein of The Gotham Group, Bert Salke, Jeremy Bell of The Gotham Group, DJ Goldberg, Jim Rowe, James Bobin, Jason Ensler, Sarah Watson, and Albert Kim.