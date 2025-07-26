'Gen V' season 2 to stream on Prime Video from September 17

NEW DELHI: The second season of the much-awaited drama series "Gen V" is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 17, the makers announced on Saturday.

The spin-off series to "The Boys" will have its first three episodes out on September 17, followed by weekly releases leading up to the season finale on October 22.

The makers also released the trailer. In the new season, school is back in session at Godolkin University.

As America reckons with the growing power of Homelander, a mysterious new Dean ushers in a regime focused on making young Supes more powerful than ever, according to a press release.