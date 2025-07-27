'Game of Thrones' star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau visits India, spotted at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe

NEW DELHI:Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau surprised his Indian fans after being spotted at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe. The video was shared on Instagram by a user, who got to meet the actor during his visit.

In the video, the fan filmed Coster-Waldau and also made him pose for the selfie with her. The fan said she was at the cafe when she came across the actor and described it as a "star-struck moment".

"So I was at @therameshwaramcafe, Bengaluru when I was randomly filming myself and just found @nikolajwilliamcw aka Jaime Lannister from @gameofthrones standing just behind me, it was a star-struck moment," she captioned the post.

Another post was shared by the cafe's official page on social media. It featured the actor alongside his team.

"A star-studded moment at The Rameshwaram Cafe, Rajajinagar! Today, we had the absolute honour of hosting the incredibly talented Nikolaj William Coster-Waldau and his team. Known worldwide for his stellar performances and charismatic presence, Nikolaj's visit was truly a memorable highlight for us. Thank you for choosing to experience our authentic South Indian flavours. We are beyond thrilled to have shared this special day with you," read the caption of the post.

Besides Game of Thrones, where he essayed the role of Jaime Lannister, Coster-Waldau is also known for his work in projects such as Headhunters and Stealing Rembrandt.