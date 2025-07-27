Gurinder Chadha confirms 'Bend It Like Beckham' sequel in progress

LOS ANGELES: Indian-origin filmmaker Gurinder Chadha has confirmed the sequel to her acclaimed 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham. According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film is currently in development.

Starring Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley, the film revolved around a British Indian teen, Jess (Nagra), who wants to play soccer, but is stopped by her immigrant parents.

"I'm excited to revisit the original characters and revive the enduring story and build on the legacy we helped to create for the women's game," Chadha said in an interview to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.