Looney Tunes comedy Coyote vs. Acme to finally hit theatres in 2026

Originally produced under Warner Bros. for HBO Max, Coyote vs. Acme was shelved in 2023 despite being completed, as the studio shifted its focus away from streaming projects. The decision, part of a broader strategy under CEO David Zaslav, also led to the cancellation of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt. But unlike those titles, Coyote vs. Acme was rescued in March 2025 by Ketchup Entertainment, which reportedly acquired the film for around $50 million.