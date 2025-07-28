Looney Tunes comedy Coyote vs. Acme to finally hit theatres in 2026

After a rollercoaster journey marked by studio shelving, fan outcry, and eventual salvation, Coyote vs. Acme has finally secured a global theatrical release. The much-talked-about live-action/animation hybrid will hit theatres on August 28, 2026, nearly three years after it was initially shelved. Star Will Forte made the announcement during the film’s raucous panel at San Diego Comic-Con.
Directed by Dave Green, Coyote vs. Acme follows Wile E Coyote as he takes legal action against the infamous Acme Corporation for decades of defective gadgets that derailed his relentless chase of the Road Runner. The film stars Forte as down-on-his-luck attorney Kevin Avery, with John Cena playing Buddy Crane, Acme’s polished and intimidating legal counsel.
During the Comic-Con panel, the screening of a full courtroom scene showcased the film’s playful Looney Tunes flair. In it, Wile’s first day in court quickly goes awry, Avery hasn’t set foot in a courtroom in years, and Crane’s presence is commanding. The sequence features delightfully absurd touches, including a squeaky cartoon gavel wielded by Judge Luis Guzmán, a jury that includes a knitting mother hen, and Playboy Penguin acting as the courtroom sketch artist, chiselling a bust of Crane out of ice.
Originally produced under Warner Bros. for HBO Max, Coyote vs. Acme was shelved in 2023 despite being completed, as the studio shifted its focus away from streaming projects. The decision, part of a broader strategy under CEO David Zaslav, also led to the cancellation of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt. But unlike those titles, Coyote vs. Acme was rescued in March 2025 by Ketchup Entertainment, which reportedly acquired the film for around $50 million.
Joining Forte and Cena in the cast are Martha Kelly and voice actor Eric Bauza, who brings to life an array of classic Looney Tunes characters, from Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck to Porky Pig. The team teased that the film will feature many beloved and lesser-known cameos, including a throwback appearance by the animated version of actor Peter Lorre, who occasionally popped up in vintage Looney Tunes shorts.