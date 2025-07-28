Bend It Like Beckham director confirms sequel; reveals release window

Bend It Like Beckham also stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Anupam Kher, Juliet Stevenson, Shaznay Lewis, and Archie Panjabi, with a screenplay written by the director along with Paul Mayeda Berges and Guljit Bindra. In an interview, the director said, "A lot has changed since the original film, but I think that people still don't think that women should play football. There are people who still don't take it seriously." She also hopes to reunite the original cast.